"Judas" by Fozzy Goes Gold, Chris Jericho Celebrates On Twitter

Fozzy's hit song Judas, which has been used as the theme song of Chris Jericho in All Elite Wrestling, has gone gold.
Jericho celebrated the milestone in a tweet, which you can read below.
For 22 years I’ve heard all the cutdowns & insults about @FOZZYROCK. Well now, WE can all stand behind what our band and hundreds of thousands of our fans worldwide have always known… FOZZY ROCKS! Thx to all who helped #Judas earn a GOLD FUCKIN RECORD! @RIAA #500kSold pic.twitter.com/6ha9uIDUt3— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 10, 2022
