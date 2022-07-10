WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
"Judas" by Fozzy Goes Gold, Chris Jericho Celebrates On Twitter

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 10, 2022

Fozzy's hit song Judas, which has been used as the theme song of Chris Jericho in All Elite Wrestling, has gone gold.

Jericho celebrated the milestone in a tweet, which you can read below.


Tags: #aew #chris jericho

