WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Bossier City, LA - July 9, 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 10, 2022

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Bossier City, LA - July 9, 2022

WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, LA. Check out the results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

- Dolph Ziggler defeated Theory

- Veer defeated R-Truth

- Ezekiel defeated Ciampa

- Dana Brooke defeated Doudrop

- Asuka defeated Becky Lynch

- Omos defeated Cedric Alexander

- Finn Balor defeated Dominick Mysterio

- Street Fight: Riddle defeated Seth Rollins


Tags: #wwe #saturday nights main event #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77364/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π