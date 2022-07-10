WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Bossier City, LA - July 9, 2022

WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, LA. Check out the results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:
- Dolph Ziggler defeated Theory
- Veer defeated R-Truth
- Ezekiel defeated Ciampa
- Dana Brooke defeated Doudrop
- Asuka defeated Becky Lynch
- Omos defeated Cedric Alexander
- Finn Balor defeated Dominick Mysterio
- Street Fight: Riddle defeated Seth Rollins
