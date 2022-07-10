Booker T Wrestles For The First Time Since 2020 At Reality of Wrestling Event

Booker T returned to the ring this weekend, appearing for his Reality of Wrestling promotion on Saturday. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared at Saturday's Summer of Champions VIII event, teaming up with Mysterious Q, Bryan Keith, Blake Cortez, and Gaspar Hernandez vs. Team Sharmell (Stephen Wolf, Gino Medina, Will Allory, Ryan Davidson, and Edge Stone).

The match marked his first match in the ring since February of 2020, when competed in an eight-man tag team match at a ROW TV taping as G.I. Bro.

He wore special ring attire as the tights were harking back to his time as WCW TV Champion.

Main photo credit: @BDPhotography88

Highlights below:

Got to step back in the ring last night at Reality of Wrestling and it felt GOODT! pic.twitter.com/43VmeFdOjz — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) July 10, 2022