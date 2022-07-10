WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Booker T Wrestles For The First Time Since 2020 At Reality of Wrestling Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 10, 2022

Booker T returned to the ring this weekend, appearing for his Reality of Wrestling promotion on Saturday. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared at Saturday's Summer of Champions VIII event, teaming up with Mysterious Q, Bryan Keith, Blake Cortez, and Gaspar Hernandez vs. Team Sharmell (Stephen Wolf, Gino Medina, Will Allory, Ryan Davidson, and Edge Stone). 

The match marked his first match in the ring since February of 2020, when competed in an eight-man tag team match at a ROW TV taping as G.I. Bro.

He wore special ring attire as the tights were harking back to his time as WCW TV Champion.

Main photo credit: @BDPhotography88

Highlights below:

Source: twitter.com
