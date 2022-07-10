WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bianca Belair Has Had Her Survivor Series Ring Gear Stolen

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 10, 2022

Bianca Belair has had her Survivor Series ring gear stolen.

The current RAW Women's Champion posted to her Instagram Story on Saturday night to reveal that the gear has been stolen and warned her fans about the potential of it being sold online.

Belair posted:

"If y’all ever see my RAW Survivor Series gear being sold online…

Just know it’s stolen…"


