Bianca Belair Has Had Her Survivor Series Ring Gear Stolen
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 10, 2022
Bianca Belair has had her Survivor Series ring gear stolen.
The current RAW Women's Champion posted to her
Instagram Story on Saturday night to reveal that the gear has been stolen and warned her fans about the potential of it being sold online.
Belair posted:
"If y’all ever see my RAW Survivor Series gear being sold online…
Just know it’s stolen…"
