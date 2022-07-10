📺 WATCH: Brody King Attacks Darby Allin At An Autograph Signing

Darby Allin was scheduled for an autograph signing in Seattle's Southcenter Mall today, when Brody King showed up and began an attack on Darby Allin.
The attack lead to Brody delivering a vicious power bomb to Darby Allin through one of the merchandise tables.
You can see the video below.
Brody King attacked Darby Allin at a autograph signing.pic.twitter.com/ahJpn7IxUR— Macho Beard™ (@Machobeard4life) July 10, 2022
For those who missed it, here's the interaction Darby and Brody had on AEW television:
From FITE: After Dynamite went off air, Darby Allin came out with Sting showing respect to Brody King but he left with Malakai Black.— Forbidden Drain🚪 (@DrainBamager) July 7, 2022
Babyface turn for Brody down the line? pic.twitter.com/tl52xVrUTr
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com