📺 WATCH: Brody King Attacks Darby Allin At An Autograph Signing

Darby Allin was scheduled for an autograph signing in Seattle's Southcenter Mall today, when Brody King showed up and began an attack on Darby Allin.

The attack lead to Brody delivering a vicious power bomb to Darby Allin through one of the merchandise tables.

You can see the video below.

Brody King attacked Darby Allin at a autograph signing.pic.twitter.com/ahJpn7IxUR — Macho Beard™ (@Machobeard4life) July 10, 2022

For those who missed it, here's the interaction Darby and Brody had on AEW television: