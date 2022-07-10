WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📺 WATCH: Brody King Attacks Darby Allin At An Autograph Signing

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 10, 2022

Darby Allin was scheduled for an autograph signing in Seattle's Southcenter Mall today, when Brody King showed up and began an attack on Darby Allin.

The attack lead to Brody delivering a vicious power bomb to Darby Allin through one of the merchandise tables.

You can see the video below.

For those who missed it, here's the interaction Darby and Brody had on AEW television:


