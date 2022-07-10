WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jordynne Grace Wants To See Dakota Kai In IMPACT Wrestling

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 10, 2022

Jordynne Grace was recently a guest on The Angle podcast, where she spoke about the potential of having Dakota Kai come into IMPACT Wrestling.

“So this is such a hard question because I feel like AEW has signed a lot of people. But someone that would be awesome to wrestle is Dakota Kai. I don't think [Dakota] got her full due at WWE and I think that IMPACT would really be a great place for her to go. She has a very unique look, a unique wrestling style, and I feel like the Knockouts division, she kind of personifies that.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #impact #jordynne grace #dakota kai

