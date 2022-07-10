Jordynne Grace Wants To See Dakota Kai In IMPACT Wrestling

Jordynne Grace was recently a guest on The Angle podcast, where she spoke about the potential of having Dakota Kai come into IMPACT Wrestling.

“So this is such a hard question because I feel like AEW has signed a lot of people. But someone that would be awesome to wrestle is Dakota Kai. I don't think [Dakota] got her full due at WWE and I think that IMPACT would really be a great place for her to go. She has a very unique look, a unique wrestling style, and I feel like the Knockouts division, she kind of personifies that.”