Price For ROH Death Before Dishonor Revealed

Ring of Honor has officially announced the price for their Death Before Dishonor event from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.
The event will cost $39.99 on both Bleacher Report and FITE, while also being in available in English or Spanish.
The currently announced card is as follows:
* Samoa Joe (C) vs. Jay Lethal (ROH TV Title)
* FTR (C) vs. The Briscoes (ROH Tag Titles)
* Wheeler Yuta (C) vs. Daniel Garcia (ROH Pure Title)
