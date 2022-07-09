WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Marko Stunt Reveals Dream Angle That Never Happened In AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 09, 2022

Marko Stunt Reveals Dream Angle That Never Happened In AEW

Former AEW star Marko Stunt with recently interviewed by Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, during the interview Stunt revealed an angle pitched for AEW that would’ve involved him and Paul Wight. However, it never came to be. Check out some highlights from the interview below:

On an angle Paul Wight pitched for the two of them: 

“Me and him had talked a bit about doing an angle … I am getting beat week after week and bullied, and then he’s on commentary and I’m getting bullied one week, and finally, he gets tired of it and he throws his mic down, and he comes down to the ring and like, saves me. And this was him pitching it to me, actually. He’s like, ‘Yeah, and then we can form this best buddy duo and I’ll be your best friend,’ and he’s like, ‘Man, I’ll play it up so well.’ He’s like, ‘This is my best friend!’ and he started singing.”

On why it would have been a dream angle for him:

“That would have been my dream angle right there, regardless of where it was being posted. He’s like my favorite wrestler ever, so yeah, legitimately, my favorite wrestler of all time.”

