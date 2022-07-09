WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Will Ospreay Wants Katsuyori Shibata To Sign A Waiver If They Wrestle

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 09, 2022

Will Ospreay Wants Katsuyori Shibata To Sign A Waiver If They Wrestle

During an interview with Wrestle Inn, NJPW star Will Ospreay discussed his recent confrontation with Katsuyori Shibata at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, as well a possible match with Shibata in the future:

“I feel like I’ve had that for a while, knocking off his Dojo boys and calling him a ‘dickhead.’ I let him get the one up there, I just had a 16-minute barnburner, I’m exhausted. Don’t get in my way again. The way I see things is, you’re lucky to be alive as it is. People are probably getting excited, but do you really want to put him against a guy whose finisher is an elbow to the back of the skull? I’m not going to engage with Shibata in a grappling match, do you think I’m some type of mad grappler? I know what I need to do and I stick to my ability. I’m not going to put myself in a situation where there is no chance of me winning a match. If we’re gonna wrestle, it’s going to be a normal pro wrestling rules match. I need you to sign something [a waiver]. If you get in the ring with me, I’m going to hit that elbow. That’s been the difference-maker. I need him to sign a waiver. I need the therapy after, that waiver needs to pay for the therapy I’m going to need.”

