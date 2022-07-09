WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Dunnellon, Florida - July 8, 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 09, 2022

Check out the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from the Citrus Springs Community Center in Dunnellon, Florida, courtesy of Fightful:

- Joe Gacy def. Roderick Strong

- NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles: Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade (c) def. Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) (w/ NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose)

- Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen def. Pretty Deadly

- NXT North American Title: Carmelo Hayes(c) def. Ikemen Jiro and Wes Lee

- Tiffany Stratton def. Amari Miller

- Apollo Crews def. Xyon Quinn

- Solo Sikoa def. Von Wagner

- NXT Title Match: Bron Breakker (c) retains over JD McDonagh

Source: Fightful
