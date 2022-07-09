Wardlow Comments On Advice Cash Wheeler Gave Him Before TNT Title Victory

Newly crowned TNT Champion Wardlow has revealed some advice that Cash Wheeler gave him prior to his TNT Championship match on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. During the latest Busted Open Radio, Wardlow noted that Cash Wheeler told him enjoy the moment. Check out an excerpt from the interview below:

“I’m normally extremely nervous, on edge and I guess focused, like tunnel vision type focused and before the match, I was actually much more calm than usual. I don’t know why. Cash (Wheeler) gave me a pretty nice pep talk right before. So that might’ve helped calm my nerves.

“Cash and Dax are always helping me out, those guys are phenomenal. So I think Cash kind of got in my head a little bit, and just reminded me to breathe, have fun and enjoy the moment, and really just absorb it. He was like ‘Tonight could be one of those nights that you want to remember forever. So make sure you go and absorb it so you can remember it.’

“And I really tried to do that, and I feel like I did do that. And oddly enough, it was the most comfortable I’ve felt in the ring. The only other time I can recall this happening was with CM Punk. It was kind of the same experience.

“That match and this match are the only two times that I’ve just looked around the crowd, and really just looked at people and interacted with people and absorbed the moment, and really have fun in the match. Other than getting kicked directly in the balls, it was a lot of fun.”