Lineup For Today’s NWA USA Episode

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the lineup for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube.

Check out the official announcement below:

“Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, the “National Treasure” Nick Aldis takes to the podium to speak to the NWA faithful ahead of his Race to the Chase qualifying match this Tuesday on Powerrr! NWA National Heavyweight Champion Jax Dane comes to blows with hopeful contender “Adorable” Anthony Andrews! Women’s division powerhouse Jennacide challenges icon Angelina Love in an exhibition match! And in our main event, NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide defends against VSK!”

