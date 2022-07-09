Tonight’s NJPW Strong Lineup Announced

NJPW has announced the following lineup for tonight's episode of Strong on NJPW World, which will air tonight at 10 PM ET on NJPW World. Below is the full match chard:
- NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship tournament first round: Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls vs. Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs
- NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship tournament first round: Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura vs. Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto
- JONAH vs. Taylor Rust
⚡ NJPW Strong Fighting Spirit Unleashed Announced For August
New Japan Pro Wrestling has issued the following press release: Fighting Spirit Unleashed hits the Vermont August 21! 【NJoA】NJPW STRO [...]— Guy Incognito Jul 07, 2022 05:15PM
