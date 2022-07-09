WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight’s NJPW Strong Lineup Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 09, 2022

NJPW has announced the following lineup for tonight's episode of Strong on NJPW World, which will air tonight at 10 PM ET on NJPW World. Below is the full match chard:

- NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship tournament first round: Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls vs. Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

- NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship tournament first round: Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura vs. Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto

- JONAH vs. Taylor Rust

