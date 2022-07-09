WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage Notes On Vince McMahon At SmackDown, "Business As Usual"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 09, 2022

Vince McMahon was at Friday's WWE Smackdown despite the latest allegations against him which were reported by the Wall Street Journal on Friday afternoon. 

A report from PWInsider reveals that McMahon did arrive later than usual for the show but when he was there it was "business as usual" and he was "100%" control of the creative direction for the broadcast. There was no address of the latest allegations, although it was described as the proverbial elephant in the room being ignored.

Bruce Prichard was backstage, but Stephanie McMahon and Triple H were not.

Read more on this story:

Vince McMahon Reportedly Paid Out Over $12 Million In "Hush Money" To 4 Women

The Wall Street Journal is reporting Vince McMahon agreed to pay over $12 million in "hush money" over the past 16 years to "suppress allega [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 08, 2022 01:52PM

