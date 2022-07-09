Backstage Notes On Vince McMahon At SmackDown, "Business As Usual"

Vince McMahon was at Friday's WWE Smackdown despite the latest allegations against him which were reported by the Wall Street Journal on Friday afternoon.
A report from PWInsider reveals that McMahon did arrive later than usual for the show but when he was there it was "business as usual" and he was "100%" control of the creative direction for the broadcast. There was no address of the latest allegations, although it was described as the proverbial elephant in the room being ignored.
⚡ Vince McMahon Reportedly Paid Out Over $12 Million In "Hush Money" To 4 Women
The Wall Street Journal is reporting Vince McMahon agreed to pay over $12 million in "hush money" over the past 16 years to "suppress allega [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 08, 2022 01:52PM
