Backstage Notes On Vince McMahon At SmackDown, "Business As Usual"

Vince McMahon was at Friday's WWE Smackdown despite the latest allegations against him which were reported by the Wall Street Journal on Friday afternoon.

A report from PWInsider reveals that McMahon did arrive later than usual for the show but when he was there it was "business as usual" and he was "100%" control of the creative direction for the broadcast. There was no address of the latest allegations, although it was described as the proverbial elephant in the room being ignored.