Tony Khan Tells Fan He Hasn't "Given Up" On Penelope Ford

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 09, 2022

Tony Khan has responded to a fan who questioned whether he has "given up" on Penelope Ford in AEW, with Khan tweeting back that is not the case and he can't wait until she is medically cleared to step back in the ring:

Not at all, total opposite in fact; she’s a great wrestler, and I can’t wait until she’s medically cleared to come back. She’s been in some classic @AEW matches, and hopefully she’ll be in many more!”

Tags: #aew #tony khan #penelope ford

