Angelo Dawkins Reveals He Is Pissed Off With Montez Ford Singles Push Rumors

WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins has said that it "pisses me off" on the recent reports that a single's push for his tag partner Montez Ford is coming.

During an interview with Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast, Dawkins was asked about what it would mean if Ford was to break away from The Street Profits and go it alone. Check out an extract from the interview below:

“I saw people talking about me like I’m some scrub or whatever. That took me back to when I first started. When I first started, people were talking like I wasn’t even going to make it a month at that time. “I remember after Smackdown, we landed from Phoenix, landed in Vegas. I got to the hotel and it was just in my head and it was pissing me off to a degree. “I’ll play my role. I’m a role player in a way, but then I had to remind everybody like, hey, dawg, you’re gonna have to put some respect on my name like, the talk is starting to piss me off now. Now you’re about to see a different me.”

