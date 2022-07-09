ROH World Championship Match And More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

Following this week's AEW Rampage the company has announced that next week's episode which will be a part of the Fyter Fest special, will feature an ROH World Championship match. Below is the currently announced lineup for next week's episode which airs Friday on TNT:
- Ring of Honor World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) (w/ Tully Blanchard) vs. Lee Moriarty (w/ Matt Sydal)
- Private Party vs. Lucha Bros
- The Gunn Club to make an appearance
