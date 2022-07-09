WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

ROH World Championship Match And More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 09, 2022

ROH World Championship Match And More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

Following this week's AEW Rampage the company has announced that next week's episode which will be a part of the Fyter Fest special, will feature an ROH World Championship match. Below is the currently announced lineup for next week's episode which airs Friday on TNT:

- Ring of Honor World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) (w/ Tully Blanchard) vs. Lee Moriarty (w/ Matt Sydal)

- Private Party vs. Lucha Bros

- The Gunn Club to make an appearance

Read more AEW news:

AEW Rampage Results – July 9 2022

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all of professional wrestling, AEW Rampage. This week, [...]

— Jonny Knapp Jul 08, 2022 11:19PM


Tags: #aew #rampage #roh #ring of hobor

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77340/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π