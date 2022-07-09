WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT 2.0

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 09, 2022

New Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a new match for Tuesday's upcoming episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. The company announced on Friday that Solo Sikoa will go up against Von Wagner. Below is the official preview from WWE.com:

Solo Sikoa ready to go toe-to-toe with Von Wagner
Von Wagner claims it’s his world, but the NXT Universe is not happy living in it. And according to his manager Mr. Stone, Wagner has not gotten the respect he deserves.

But all Solo Sikoa hears is complaints from the towering Superstar. “The Street Champion of the Island” told Wagner as such while confronting him backstage and almost prompting a brawl before the two were separated by NXT referees and officials.

Which hard-hitting Superstar will be left standing when Sikoa and Wagner go one-on-one? Tune in Tuesday night to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

