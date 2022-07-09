Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of SmackDown which includes a Women’s Championship Contender’s match. The matches will air on next week’s show on FOX:
- SmackDown Women’s Championship Contender’s Match: Liv Morgan vs. Natalya
- Madcap Moss vs. Theory
