WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 09, 2022

Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of SmackDown which includes a Women’s Championship Contender’s match. The matches will air on next week’s show on FOX:

- SmackDown Women’s Championship Contender’s Match: Liv Morgan vs. Natalya
- Madcap Moss vs. Theory

Read more WWE news:

Updated Card For WWE SummerSlam 2022

WWE has updated the card for SummerSlam 2022 following this week’s episode of SmackDown. The biggest WWE event of the summer takes pla [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 09, 2022 05:23AM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77338/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π