WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Brock Lesnar And U.S. Open Challenge Announced For Monday's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 09, 2022

Brock Lesnar And U.S. Open Challenge Announced For Monday's WWE RAW

During Friday's WWE SmackDown, it was revealed that Brock Lesnar will be appearing on the July 11 episode of WWE RAW This will be Lesnar’s first WWE appearance for the brand since June 17.

Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam in a Last Standing Match. Lensar will no doubt be there to further his feud with the champ.

It was also announced that Bobby Lashley will have an open challenge for the WWE United States Championship.

Below is the updated card for Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network:

- Brock Lesnar set to appear

- Bobby Lashley’s Open Challenge for the United States Title

- Theory vs. Riddle


Tags: #wwe #brock lesnar #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77336/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π