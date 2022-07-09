Brock Lesnar And U.S. Open Challenge Announced For Monday's WWE RAW

During Friday's WWE SmackDown, it was revealed that Brock Lesnar will be appearing on the July 11 episode of WWE RAW This will be Lesnar’s first WWE appearance for the brand since June 17.

Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam in a Last Standing Match. Lensar will no doubt be there to further his feud with the champ.

It was also announced that Bobby Lashley will have an open challenge for the WWE United States Championship.

Below is the updated card for Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network:

- Brock Lesnar set to appear

- Bobby Lashley’s Open Challenge for the United States Title

- Theory vs. Riddle