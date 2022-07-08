WWE SmackDown Results - July 8, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (July 8, 2022): Dickies Arena - Forth Worth, TX, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.

Show-Opening Video; Welcome

We open with a video quickly touching base on the Money in the Bank, specifically with Bobby Lashley's triumphant win over then-United States Champion Theory as well as Theory's Money in the Bank win. Pat McAfee is off tonight, probably celebrating that lengthy contract extension, and is replaced tonight by special guest commentator Corey Graves.

The Head of the Table Demands Acknowledgement

Instead of starting with Liv as promised throughout the day, we're starting with Roman. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions make their way out with Paul Heyman. We spend our first ten and a half minutes on entrance and video, and go to an early break as Theory is shown on the entrance ramp behind the Bloodline, unbeknownst to them! When we return--and fifteen minutes into our program--we finally get content as Roman opens up on the mic. He knows how to work the crowd, WWE style, and playfully banters with them as they fire off dueling "Roman sucks" and "Roman rocks" during his entrance and as he speaks. He plays to the local crowd then asks them what they did to Paul Heyman. He elaborates that they were coming out and he was all smiles but now he's got a...I'm guessing a "shocked" look on his face.

He then turns his attention to Heyman, asking him what's bothering him, and again asking the crowd what's up with that? He ponders if this is old history (meaning, Brock/Heyman/Reigns love triangle 2.0) but he knows that can't be it. He asks Heyman to extend a hand and Heyman repeatedly begs him off, telling Reigns he loves him and such. Reigns tells him to chill--he just wants to hand Heyman a mic to tell him what bothers him. Heyman praises Reigns lengthy 600+ day reign and expects it to go a thousand days but what bothers him actually is their old history--Brock Lesnar.

He states that Brock Lesnar is in a habit of doing things he's not supposed to do--beating the Rock for the title at 24, defeating the Undertaker and breaking his 21-0 WrestleMania streak, and "who is in a do or die situation, who becomes an obscure reference in history--a footnote in the annals, in the chronicles of the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, or who ends this all--Brock Lesnar? I'm scared..because what's going to have to happen now is we're going to have to see Roman Reigns go savage. We're going to have to see a violent Roman Reigns. We're going to have to see Roman Reigns smash Brock Lesnar." He goes on to state Reigns must put Lesnar down like a beast, and Reigns will have to show up "(as) a Roman Reigns like never before!" He goes on to praise Roman, stating Roman will rise above and leave Lesnar in the dust. Roman's music plays until...

"Mr. Money in the Bank" Theory Makes an Appearance

Well...Theory comes out as his A-Town Down music plays. Theory holds the case up and circles the ring in a slow jog, teasing the champ with a veiled threat. He leaves as Roman looks at him like he's crazy and we go to another break.

Tag Team Match: the Viking Raiders vs Jinder Mahal & Shanky

The dastardly Viking Raiders make their way out for our first match of the night and we go to that aforementioned break. When we return, Corey Graves and Michael Cole mention the recent heel-turn by the Viking Raiders, who've taken on a more serious edge. Shanky looks to start the match but Jinder tags himself in, chastising Shanky about his dancing antics in the past. The Viking Raiders then spend 60 seconds squashing Jinder before double-teaming Shanky, who was never tagged in, until the New Day hit the ramp on the mics to make a distractible save.

Your Winners, the Viking Raiders!

The New Day Provoke the Viking Raiders

The New Day talk smack to the Viking Raiders, talking about the whooping they got last week. They offer the Viking Raiders, after many insults about their inability (allegedly) to read, offer them two tickets to an "ass-whooping." The New Day hit the ring and the Viking Raiders return the tickets to sender, destroying the New Day easily as the ref objects.

Gunther's Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge

As is custom these days, our newest IC champ is going to start holding open challenges--starting after these words from their sponsors.

When we return, Ludwig Kaiser (fka Imperium's Marcel Barthel) hypes Intercontinental Champion Gunther's (WALTER of Imperium fame as well) status as one of the best in the business. He questions who thinks they could take on Gunther and who would risk his ilk; Gunther then calls everyone stupid for thinking he's stupid enough to risk his title on an open challenge, stating he's a smart champion and no one's worthy. Shinsuke Nakamura makes his entrance to a great pop--including Happy Corbin, still on commentary for the segment, mocking Pat McAfee by playing air guitar and rolling on the desk-- and challenges Gunther, then Ludwig, setting up this match.

Singles Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs Ludwig Kaiser w/ Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Shinsuke and Kaiser go back and forth as we start the match and head to a break. Corbin stays on commentary and tries to state he was on the Colts in 2009 when McAfee was, and Cole points out that McAfee joined after Corbin left (needs fact checking.) We return from the break with a dead crowd, mostly, whenever Kaiser does anything. Shinsuke works the crowd a slight bit, hyping them up as he hits a Kinshasa to mercifully put the slow match out of its misery. After the match, Gunther confronted Ludwig in the ring and spoke to him in German, demanding he stand and face Gunther despite losing. He then fires off a blistering chop to Kaiser's chest, yelling at him more vociferously as the fans chant for one more time. Gunther gets a better crowd reaction as he chops his friend again, and demands him to stand as the crowd ones it one more time, than anyone else has tonight I think. Two guys attempt to start a WALTER chant and the piped-in boos are amped up to hide the now-dead crowd as Cole and Graves send us off.

Your Winner, Shinsuke Nakamura!

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan Speaks; Natalya, Ronda Rousey, Too!

Liv makes her way out in street wear and we head to break--the new champ speaks at the top of the hour! We return and Michael Cole interviews Morgan in the ring. The crowd chants "you deserve it" for Liv but the Texas crowd is, well, not bigger this go-around. Cole briefly reminds us that Liv won the Money in the Bank match and cashed in 132 minutes later when Morgan cashed in on an injured Ronda Rousey. Cole mentions Rousey may want a rematch at SummerSlam, to which Morgan replies "bring it." She talks about spending a lifetime to become champ at old age of 28. She welcomes challenge as she seems legitimately still over-the-moon with excitement and states she'll take on anyone who comes after her belt.

Cole talks about Morgan's close-calls with the top title but "now for the first time in your career, here, you get to experience the jubilation" and asks her what it means to be SmackDown champ. The crowd wakes up a bit and shows Liv some love, and she tells Cole its' a dream come true. (Just in less words). She reminds us to never give up and, never giving up is Natalya, who makes her way out on the mic. She tells Liv she can dream, too, "Of when you're going to finally shut up!" She takes credit for Liv becoming the champ and states that come SummerSlam, she's taking the title from Morgan and claims Morgan only beat Rousey because she was injured by Nattie minutes prior.

And not to be outdone, here comes Ronda Rousey slightly limping her way down to the ring to a great welcome from this crowd. Rousey congratulates Morgan and tells her to savor the "honeymoon phase" because challenging for the title "is a whole lot easier than defending it!" Rousey takes issue with Nattie's love of injuring Rousey and claiming she's the reason Rousey lost the title. Ronda asks the crowd, "Hey Hoss--Texas--you know where you're at," or something like that, to which this crowd, of course, pops. Nattie attacks Rousey; Morgan chases her off and we just cut to a commercial all willy-nilly like that.

Singles Match: Ronda Rousey vs Natalya

We return from break and find out this has been made an official match. Rousey limps, favoring the knee targeted at Money in the Bank last weekend and again bumped when attacked moments ago. Rousey looks to damage Natalya, constantly picking at the left leg and targeting the left knee. Ronda locks an ankle lock on the apron as the ref counts a warning, then another in the ring. Rousey counters Natalya's one bit of offense with a slam and slaps on another ankle-lock, converting it into a leg bar ankle-lock. Natalya holds in it for a few long moments as the crowd wakes up enough to encourage her to tap out, which she does. Super short match.

Your Winner by Submission, Ronda Rousey!

Maximum Male Models Debuts...the 2022 Tennis Collection

The former artists known as LA Knight, Mace and Mansoor--now as Max Dupri, ma.çé and mån.sôör respectively--are each shown modeling tennis gear while Max introduces them and talks about their assets. I mean, I can't make the segment un-lame to make this write up less-lame. I think Retribution was better for Mace than this. Any who! Max talks about their strapping biceps and uses other colorful adjectives and such to titillate "the juices of your guilty pleasures," excite our senses and provide penetrating looks. Their phrases, not mine. Loud boring chant from the nearly-dead Texas crowd. Max tells us if we think we can cut it as a model, we should submit full body photos at MaximumMaleModels.com. Is that the site Vince sent his to?

Lacey Evans' Path to the Dark Side is Complete

We were promised a tag match--Lacey Evans & Aliyah vs Shotzi & Shayna Baszler--but, instead, Lacey Evans finished that heel turn first hinted-at months ago. She came out three times, hated the weak reaction from the crowd, and cut a promo on the crowd claiming they couldn't show her the respect she deserves as a vet, and that they were jealous of a successful woman like her, et cetera. She ended the heel turn by attacking her would-be partner with a Woman's Right.

Tag Team Contendership Match: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions the Usos vs Los Lotharios

The Usos are out to boos and cheers first as we're shown clips from Money in the Bank, during which the Usos retained despite a shoulder clearly being up. We head to break ahead of this tag match. We return with the match already under way. The champs quickly spend the next sixty seconds squashing Los Lotharios in yet another extremely-short match. The only spotlight of the short match was Angel Garza springboarding into a ringside superkick before the Usos hit a 1-D on Humberto Carrillo to seal the deal. After the match, we get clips from Money in the Bank in which Ford's shoulder was clearly up during the Uso cover, setting a potential rematch at SummerSlam.

Your Winners, the Usos!

Number One Contenders Main Event Match: Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus (represented by Butch)

Drew McIntyre is out first and we head to our final break of the night! The winner gets a title shot at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff the first weekend in September! Sheamus and the Brawling Brutes make their way out and Sheamus starts to cut a promo about having McIntyre's number. He then begins to cough, claims he may have Covid, and states the rules allow him to have Butch substitute for him until he's tested for Covid. Drew and Butch start off with McIntyre easily handling the Bruiserweight. Ridge Holland threatens to interfere but McIntyre scares him off, hits a Claymore on Butch, and picks up yet another short win! Damn

Your Winner, Drew McIntyre!

REFRESH SOON FOR UPDATES.