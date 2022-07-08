WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Netflix Has Nixed Plans For Big Budget Documentary On Vince McMahon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 08, 2022

Netflix Has Nixed Plans For Big Budget Documentary On Vince McMahon

Denise Salcedo is reporting that Netflix's documentary on Vince McMahon has been pulled and will now no longer continue production. The news follows the latest Wall Street Journal story on Vince McMahon.

Netflix was reportedly in the post-production stage and much of the content, including talent interviews was filmed some time ago. The documentary was set to be one of the "highest budgeted documentaries in Netflix history" according to WWE President Nick Khan.

"Sources tell me that the Vince McMahon Netflix documentary has been pulled & is off the programming spreadsheet at Netflix. A source at Netflix confirmed it no longer being listed on their spreadsheet, another source at Netflix said “that sh*t’s out of here.”

"Another source indicated that the project was already “deep” in post-production & that several talent interviews had been done months ago & that millions were spent. I spoke to one of the producers on the project, however they declined to confirm nor deny this story to me."

 

Tags: #wwe #netflix #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77332/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π