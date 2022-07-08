Netflix Has Nixed Plans For Big Budget Documentary On Vince McMahon

Denise Salcedo is reporting that Netflix's documentary on Vince McMahon has been pulled and will now no longer continue production. The news follows the latest Wall Street Journal story on Vince McMahon.

Netflix was reportedly in the post-production stage and much of the content, including talent interviews was filmed some time ago. The documentary was set to be one of the "highest budgeted documentaries in Netflix history" according to WWE President Nick Khan.

"Sources tell me that the Vince McMahon Netflix documentary has been pulled & is off the programming spreadsheet at Netflix. A source at Netflix confirmed it no longer being listed on their spreadsheet, another source at Netflix said “that sh*t’s out of here.” "Another source indicated that the project was already “deep” in post-production & that several talent interviews had been done months ago & that millions were spent. I spoke to one of the producers on the project, however they declined to confirm nor deny this story to me."