WWE Announces Fall 2022 Live Event Tour Schedule

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 08, 2022

WWE today announced their fall 2022 live event schedule:

WWE® ANNOUNCES FALL 2022 LIVE EVENT SCHEDULE

Tickets On Sale Next Friday, July 15

– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced more than 35 live events as part of the company’s fall touring schedule for 2022.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, July 15.

The schedule includes:

- Monday, Sept. 5: Raw® – T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

- Saturday, Sept. 10: Saturday Night’s Main Event® – Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo.

- Saturday, Sept. 10: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Spokane Arena in Spokane, Wash.

- Sunday, Sept. 11: Sunday Stunner® – Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

- Sunday, Sept. 11: Sunday Stunner – Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Wash.

- Friday, Sept. 16: SmackDown– Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

- Saturday, Sept. 17: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, Calif.

- Sunday, Sept. 18: Sunday Stunner – Oakland Arena in Oakland, Calif.