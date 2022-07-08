WWE Reportedly Planning Major WWE NXT Show For August

This year WWE has no main roster /premium live event scheduled to take place during the month of August, however that won't be the case for NXT 2.0.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting the company is "tentatively" planning a major NXT show for late August with dates such as August 20 or August 27 being discussed. No further details are known at this time, but we will keep you updated when we hear more.
