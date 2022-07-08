WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Reportedly Planning Major WWE NXT Show For August

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 08, 2022

This year WWE has no main roster /premium live event scheduled to take place during the month of August, however that won't be the case for NXT 2.0.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting the company is "tentatively" planning a major NXT show for late August with dates such as August 20 or August 27 being discussed. No further details are known at this time, but we will keep you updated when we hear more.

Vince McMahon Reportedly Paid Out Over $12 Million In "Hush Money" To 4 Women

The Wall Street Journal is reporting Vince McMahon agreed to pay over $12 million in "hush money" over the past 16 years to "suppress allega [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 08, 2022 01:52PM


