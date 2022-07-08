WWE Issues Statement To Employees Following Latest Vince McMahon Allegations

A report from Wall Street Journal has alleged Vince McMahon has paid over $12 million in “hush money” over the past 16 years to “suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity”, including to a former WWE wrestler.
Following the news breaking, WWE issued a memo to employees:
"The Wall Street Journal has published a second story with expanded details on its initial WWE report last month. We want to reiterate that we and our Board of Directors take these allegations seriously.
We’ve been cooperating fully with the investigation led by our Board of Directors and will continue to do so until its conclusion. Please note that upon its conclusion, WWE leadership will make itself available to answer any questions you may have."
