Alexa Bliss Discusses The Negative Attention Her Character Got During Firefly Funhouse Era

Alexa Bliss was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she spoke about her time doing the Firefly Funhouse.

“The Firefly Funhouse stuff was so fun. It was so great. It’s definitely a moment in my career I will cherish the most because that was the most fun I’ve ever had. Plus, I had to have a match against Randy Orton and beat him. I made stuff fall from the sky. I made fire come out of my hands. It was so cool. Who wouldn’t want to shoot fire out of their hands? Who wouldn’t want to make stuff fall from the sky and lights flicker? That’s so cool.”

On online criticism from fans:

“With anything with the playground Alexa and Lilly stuff, there were so many negative comments from the day I started until even now. People just hate on it so much. But when I was in that persona, I didn’t care because I was having so much fun. People were invested because they were buying Lilly dolls. Girls were dressing up as dark Alexa – guys and girls. That’s what I pay attention to. I don’t pay attention a lot to the negative comments on wrestling Twitter because I feel like you go to Twitter sometimes when you’re looking to read negative stuff. I feel like 90 percent of it is negative. With that persona, with dark Alexa, no because I was having so much fun and knew where I was going with it and my vision. I was having fun being entertained by it and the fact that it would resonate with children so much is what made me not pay attention to the negativity online.”