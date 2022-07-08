WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ric Flair Set To Be Part Of Ballpark Brawl Event In August

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 08, 2022

Great Lakes Championship Wrestling (GLCW) recently announced on Facebook that they will pair up with the Lake County DockHounds in Oconomowoc on Saturday, August 20th for a pro wrestling event called Ballpark Brawl.

The show will also be holding a baseball game against the Gary Southshore Railcats, and will feature two time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair for special VIP Meet and Greets and photo ops.

More details on the VIP Meet and Greets and the photo ops can be found at DockHounds.com, with tickets set to go on sale next week.

Bell time for the show is 4PM and the baseball game begins at 6:35 CFT.

Source: facebook.com
