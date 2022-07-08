Ric Flair Set To Be Part Of Ballpark Brawl Event In August

Great Lakes Championship Wrestling (GLCW) recently announced on Facebook that they will pair up with the Lake County DockHounds in Oconomowoc on Saturday, August 20th for a pro wrestling event called Ballpark Brawl.

The show will also be holding a baseball game against the Gary Southshore Railcats, and will feature two time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair for special VIP Meet and Greets and photo ops.

More details on the VIP Meet and Greets and the photo ops can be found at DockHounds.com, with tickets set to go on sale next week.

Bell time for the show is 4PM and the baseball game begins at 6:35 CFT.