NJPW Strong Fighting Spirit Unleashed Announced For August

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 07, 2022

New Japan Pro Wrestling has issued the following press release:

Fighting Spirit Unleashed hits the Vermont August 21! 【NJoA】
NJPW STRONG returns to our Hollywood home

On August 21, NJPW STRONG makes its bimonthly return to our Hollywood home in the Vermont for Fighting Spirit Unleashed.

Just days after G1 Climax comes to a close, the summer stays hot in the US, and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White will join STRONG Openweight Champion Fred Rosser and many more for STRONG’s fallout from the tournament of tournaments. Plus, after the first ever STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions are crowned in Charlotte at High Alert, what will the new shape of STRONG be as we celebrate one full year of hot crowds at STRONG tapings?

Find out live in person on August 21! Tickets go on sale FRIDAY July 8 at 10 AM PST- don’t miss out!

NJPW STRONG Tapings: Fighting Spirit Unleashed

Sunday August 21 2022 DOORS: 4PM BELL: 5PM

First row $90
Second row $60
Third row $50
Balcony Seating $60
Ringside Standing $30
Balcony Standing $25

Tickets on sale Friday July 8th


