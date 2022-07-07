WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dory Funk Jr. Working On New Autobiography

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 07, 2022

PWInsider is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Dory Funk Jr. is working on a new autobiography.

The book is scheduled to be released next month.

The book is titled, The Last of a Great Breed: True Stories From A Career in Pro Wrestling.

It's scheduled release date is currently August 22nd.

If any more information comes out about this book, we'll keep you posted.


