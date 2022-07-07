Dory Funk Jr. Working On New Autobiography

PWInsider is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer and former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Dory Funk Jr. is working on a new autobiography.
The book is scheduled to be released next month.
The book is titled, The Last of a Great Breed: True Stories From A Career in Pro Wrestling.
It's scheduled release date is currently August 22nd.
If any more information comes out about this book, we'll keep you posted.
