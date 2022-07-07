STARDOM Will Have Their Rings Upgraded To NJPW Of America Rings

During the company’s 2022 Business Strategy Presentation, New Japan Pro Wrestling President Takami Ohbari announced that STARDOM wrestlers will soon compete in new rings, in an effort to adapt to "global standard and audience expectations."
The official announcement can be read below:
In adapting NJPW to the global standard and audience expectations, we will be seeing women's wrestlers from #STARDOM in NJPW of America rings moving forward. #njpw #njpw50th— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 7, 2022
