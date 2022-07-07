WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
STARDOM Will Have Their Rings Upgraded To NJPW Of America Rings

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 07, 2022

During the company’s 2022 Business Strategy Presentation, New Japan Pro Wrestling President Takami Ohbari announced that STARDOM wrestlers will soon compete in new rings, in an effort to adapt to "global standard and audience expectations."

The official announcement can be read below:

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #njpw #stardom

