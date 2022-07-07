WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Pat McAfee Signs Multi Year Contract Extension With WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 07, 2022

WWE has released the following announcement regarding WWE Friday Night SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee.

“WWE today announced that Pat McAfee has signed a multiyear extension with WWE.

Since April 2021, McAfee has served as an analyst, alongside Michael Cole, for Friday Night SmackDown at 8 pm ET live each week on FOX.

The new pact will see McAfee entertaining the WWE Universe for years to come.

Earlier this year, McAfee delighted fans and lit up social media with a WrestleMania debut for the ages at AT&T Stadium in Dallas when battling Theory, Mr. McMahon, and even getting stunned by ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.”

Tags: #wwe #pat mcafee

