New Japan Pro Wrestling Announces UK Return, G1 Special & Upcoming Music Festival

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced in a blog post several upcoming events including a return to the UK, a G1 special and a music festival.

New Japan's return to the United Kingdom is scheduled to happen in October, with more details coming soon.

It was also noted that fans in the Oceania region will also have an NJPW event soon, with New Japan seeking to further their expansion.

The G1 special event will happen on August 20th in a “special location.” As part of TV Asahi’s Summer Station event, there will be matches outside next to TV Asahi studios in Roppongi Hills.

Hiroshi Tanahashi was quoted as saying the following:

“It’ll be a great chance for non fans to see something going on and stop to check out wrestling for the very first time.”

NJPW is also slated to host a music festival in the fall, with fans able to listen to their favorite entrance themes from the past and present. It was announced that the festival will include “special talk seminars” with “big names”.