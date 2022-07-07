WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

New Japan Pro Wrestling Announces UK Return, G1 Special & Upcoming Music Festival

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 07, 2022

New Japan Pro Wrestling Announces UK Return, G1 Special & Upcoming Music Festival

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced in a blog post several upcoming events including a return to the UK, a G1 special and a music festival.

New Japan's return to the United Kingdom is scheduled to happen in October, with more details coming soon.

It was also noted that fans in the Oceania region will also have an NJPW event soon, with New Japan seeking to further their expansion.

The G1 special event will happen on August 20th in a “special location.” As part of TV Asahi’s Summer Station event, there will be matches outside next to TV Asahi studios in Roppongi Hills.

Hiroshi Tanahashi was quoted as saying the following:

It’ll be a great chance for non fans to see something going on and stop to check out wrestling for the very first time.

NJPW is also slated to host a music festival in the fall, with fans able to listen to their favorite entrance themes from the past and present. It was announced that the festival will include “special talk seminars” with “big names”.

Tetsuya Naito Refuses To Watch Forbidden Door Because He Wasn't Asked To Be Part Of It

Tetsuya Naito has taken to NJPW Diaries to speak about not being invited to AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door, which you can read below. "Unfortuna [...]

— Guy Incognito Jul 03, 2022 06:46PM

Source: njpw1972.com
Tags: #njpw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77310/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π