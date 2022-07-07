WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jordynne Grace Catches Heat Online For Saying Chris Benoit Couldn't Compete On Today's Level

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 07, 2022

Jordynne Grace has come under fire on Twitter recently, as she posted the following opinion about Chris Benoit:

This is gonna be the coldest take I ever tweet on this app. I already know y’all gonna be mad. I don’t think Benoit could 100% hang with most of the present day best wrestlers. He would not be able to remember matches. Also may he burn in hell, amen. Maybe I’m biased because he murdered his family, idk. Probably just me. I think we should all hate him and disregard his entire body of work. But again. That’s just my take. I always found it revolting to see people praise his wrestling after what he did. Proving a point: I said something very lightly critical about him. People jump to defend him. He should NEVER be defended. Dude lost that right when he gave his 7 year old Xanax and strangled him while he was already unconscious.

The responses came flooding in early this morning.

Gail Kim had an alternate viewpoint that many other fans also share and have expressed, which you can read below:

Controversial for sure. I disagree though with the take of hanging with the best of the best of today. He most certainly could and I saw someone comment Kurt Angle couldn’t either. He would mop the floor with everyone. Wrestling is subjective. Benoit to me was an intense wrestler’s wrestler. I loved his aggression as well. I enjoyed most of his matches. Depends on opponent I suppose.

What do you think? Does Benoit deserve recognition? Could he compete at the level today's stars compete with? Or was he a cut above even today's stars? Tell us what you think below!


