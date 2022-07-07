Jordynne Grace Catches Heat Online For Saying Chris Benoit Couldn't Compete On Today's Level

Jordynne Grace has come under fire on Twitter recently, as she posted the following opinion about Chris Benoit:

“This is gonna be the coldest take I ever tweet on this app. I already know y’all gonna be mad. I don’t think Benoit could 100% hang with most of the present day best wrestlers. He would not be able to remember matches. Also may he burn in hell, amen. Maybe I’m biased because he murdered his family, idk. Probably just me. I think we should all hate him and disregard his entire body of work. But again. That’s just my take. I always found it revolting to see people praise his wrestling after what he did. Proving a point: I said something very lightly critical about him. People jump to defend him. He should NEVER be defended. Dude lost that right when he gave his 7 year old Xanax and strangled him while he was already unconscious.”

The responses came flooding in early this morning.

Fetish wrestler with a long history of terrible Internet takes puts out a hot take that no one asked about. Thus, further proving my point that no one in the Wrestling business knows how to use social media properly. https://t.co/pdAqdMWQ3C — Jon Draper (@iamjondraper) July 7, 2022

We talking about the wrong one. Shout out to Nancy Benoit. A true pioneer. Gone but never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/hdKdRz8XFY — The Black Guy Wrestling Podcast (@bgwpod) July 7, 2022

Benoit is trending.

Why..just WHY I don't give a FUCK what he did in that ring. HE KILLED HIS GODDAMN FAMILY. End of story. End of fantasy booking. He's a sick, cowardly murderer. Anyone who says otherwise can kindly unfollow me. He deserves ZERO recognition. — ☝️WadeMFWilsonHLR👌20 Years of The Cenation👌 (@MercieWitAMouth) July 7, 2022

Benoit is going to be suffering in hell but you don’t have to lie about him like this… he was incredible inside the ring https://t.co/LCYWeGjpCT — SKIP BAELESS (@rulerofgap) July 7, 2022

I do like the idea the proven psychopath who worked about thousands of matches, who had no idea how to take it easy or tone his intensity down and was tortured in the New Japan dojo with nonstop exercise wouldnt be able to keep up fucking Effy or Allie Katch. — 🦂💗Iandrew "Dice" Clay💗🦂 (@IANdrewTheGiant) July 7, 2022

they hitting you with diving headbutts in the QRTs — xX.majin_TwEeN.Xx 💛 (@majinTwEeN) July 7, 2022

Gail Kim had an alternate viewpoint that many other fans also share and have expressed, which you can read below:

“Controversial for sure. I disagree though with the take of hanging with the best of the best of today. He most certainly could and I saw someone comment Kurt Angle couldn’t either. He would mop the floor with everyone. Wrestling is subjective. Benoit to me was an intense wrestler’s wrestler. I loved his aggression as well. I enjoyed most of his matches. Depends on opponent I suppose.”

What do you think? Does Benoit deserve recognition? Could he compete at the level today's stars compete with? Or was he a cut above even today's stars? Tell us what you think below!