ROH Pure Championship Match Announced For Death Before Dishonor PPV

AEW has announced that Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta will defend his Ring of Honor Pure Championship against Daniel Garcia from the Jericho Appreciation Society at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, which takes place on July 23rd from Lowell, Massachusetts.
Announced for @ringofhonor Death Before Dishonor pic.twitter.com/zJZqfHiBm9— PWUnlimited (@PWUnlimited) July 7, 2022
Below is the updated lineup:
- Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH Television championship
- Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure championship
