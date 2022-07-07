Triple Threat Tag Team Title Match, Claudio In Action And More Announced For AEW Fyter Fest

AEW has announced a couple of matches for next week’s Fyter Fest special, which features new signee Claudio in action and the Young Bucks defending the AEW tag team titles in a triple-threat match. Check out the lineup thus far below:
- The Young Bucks vs. Keith Lee/Swerve vs. Powerhouse Hobbs/Ricky Starks for the AEW tag team titles
- Claudio vs. Jake Hager
Announced for next week's #AEWDynamite Fyter Fest night 1 pic.twitter.com/rmR3kKwR1u— PWUnlimited (@PWUnlimited) July 7, 2022
