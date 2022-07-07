WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple Threat Tag Team Title Match, Claudio In Action And More Announced For AEW Fyter Fest

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 07, 2022

AEW has announced a couple of matches for next week’s Fyter Fest special, which features new signee Claudio in action and the Young Bucks defending the AEW tag team titles in a triple-threat match. Check out the lineup thus far below:

- The Young Bucks vs. Keith Lee/Swerve vs. Powerhouse Hobbs/Ricky Starks for the AEW tag team titles

- Claudio vs. Jake Hager

Tags: #aew #fyter fest

