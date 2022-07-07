Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has an updated card for this week’s Rampage following Wednesday's live broadcast of Dynamite. Check out the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:
- Gates of Agony vs. Jonathan Gresham & Lee Moriarty
- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Eddie Kingston
- Orange Cassidy vs. Tony Nese
- Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb vs. TBA
⚡ SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite to air on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. Check out t [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 07, 2022 06:16AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com