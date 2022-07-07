WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 07, 2022

Updated Lineup For This Week's AEW Rampage

AEW has an updated card for this week’s Rampage following Wednesday's live broadcast of Dynamite. Check out the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

- Gates of Agony vs. Jonathan Gresham & Lee Moriarty
- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Eddie Kingston
- Orange Cassidy vs. Tony Nese
- Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb vs. TBA

