Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has an updated card for this week’s Rampage following Wednesday's live broadcast of Dynamite. Check out the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

- Gates of Agony vs. Jonathan Gresham & Lee Moriarty

- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Eddie Kingston

- Orange Cassidy vs. Tony Nese

- Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb vs. TBA

