What Happened After Last Night's Episode Of AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 07, 2022

What Happened After Last Night's Episode Of AEW Dynamite

The main event of last night's AEW Dynamite on TBS featured Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against Brody King, who earned a title opportunity after winning a Royal Rampage Match. The match ended with Moxley winning.

PWInsider.com reports that after the broadcast went off the air Malakai Black of The House Of Black made his way down to the ring to check on Brody King. Malakai Black and Brody King were then making their way back and headed towards the entrance stage, but Darby Allin and Sting made their way out. Darby Allin and Brody King then exchanged words and it seemed that Darby was trying to put Brody Over. Darby then offered his hand to Brody, but Malakai and Brody would walk away from them without accepting. Sting and Allin then played to the crowd to end their post-show segment.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #aew #dynamite

