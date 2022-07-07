SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite to air on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. Check out the spoilers below, courtesy of PWInsider:
- Eddie Kingston defeated Konosoke Takeshita
- Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez defeated Kayla Sparks and Christina Marie. Deeb attacked Martinez after they won.
- Gates of Agony defeated Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarty. Gresham walked out on Moriarty and joined Tully Blanchard’s team.
- Orange Cassidy defeated Tony Nese
⚡ New Date Scheduled For Jeff Hardy Arraignment & Bond Hearing
A new court date has been set for AEW star Jeff Hardy’s arraignment and bond hearing following his recent DUI arrest. The former WWE S [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 06, 2022 04:34PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com