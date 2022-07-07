SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite to air on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. Check out the spoilers below, courtesy of PWInsider:

- Eddie Kingston defeated Konosoke Takeshita

- Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez defeated Kayla Sparks and Christina Marie. Deeb attacked Martinez after they won.

- Gates of Agony defeated Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarty. Gresham walked out on Moriarty and joined Tully Blanchard’s team.

- Orange Cassidy defeated Tony Nese

