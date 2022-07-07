WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

 

 

SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 07, 2022

SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite to air on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. Check out the spoilers below, courtesy of PWInsider:

- Eddie Kingston defeated Konosoke Takeshita

- Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez defeated Kayla Sparks and Christina Marie. Deeb attacked Martinez after they won.

- Gates of Agony defeated Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarty. Gresham walked out on Moriarty and joined Tully Blanchard’s team.

- Orange Cassidy defeated Tony Nese

Read more AEW news:

New Date Scheduled For Jeff Hardy Arraignment & Bond Hearing

A new court date has been set for AEW star Jeff Hardy’s arraignment and bond hearing following his recent DUI arrest. The former WWE S [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 06, 2022 04:34PM


Tags: #aew #rampage #spoilers

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77303/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π