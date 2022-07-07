Colt Cabana Was Saved From AEW Release Recently

Fightful Select is reporting Colt Cabana could have recently been released from All Elite Wrestling had it not been for talent speaking up and lending him their support. The report notes there was something of an "uproar" backstage when there were ramblings that Cabana’s AEW deal would not be renewed once it expired.

Cabana has a strong backstage circle and those in that circle went to bat for him and he then ended up working ROH Supercard of Honor. Cabana is reportedly almost never at AEW’s TV tapings. His last match against The Butcher and The Blade on an episode of AEW Dark on March 8.

Read more AEW news: