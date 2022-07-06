WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) Has Canceled Inaugural Event
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 06, 2022
Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) the upstart promotion headed by former WWE tag team the Authors Of Pain has canceled its inaugural event on Saturday, July 9, at the 10,000-seat Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.
In a statement on social media, the promotion notes the reason for the show being canceled is due to talent not showing up to wrestle. They claim they have paid all talent, including former WWE Superstar Nia Jax who pulled out.
The show reportedly only sold 350 tickets, well below the 10,000 capacity the Motorpoint Arena can hold.