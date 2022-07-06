Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) Has Canceled Inaugural Event

Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) the upstart promotion headed by former WWE tag team the Authors Of Pain has canceled its inaugural event on Saturday, July 9, at the 10,000-seat Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.

In a statement on social media, the promotion notes the reason for the show being canceled is due to talent not showing up to wrestle. They claim they have paid all talent, including former WWE Superstar Nia Jax who pulled out.