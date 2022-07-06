WWE Tout Major Success For WWE Money In the Bank 2022

We recently reported that WWE is currently on the upward swing in term of viewership and live event attendance and following Saturday's Money In The Bank premium live event WWE executives reportedly received an internal memo touting the success of the PPV.

Fightful Select reveals that the memo was touting the following highlights:

- Saturday’s MITB event was the most-viewed Money In the Bank event in history

- Saturday’s show from the MGM Grand Garden Arena drew the second-highest gate in Money In the Bank history

- Merchandise sales were up 95% from the 2021 Money In the Bank event, which is the highest in event history

