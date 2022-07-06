WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Tout Major Success For WWE Money In the Bank 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 06, 2022

We recently reported that WWE is currently on the upward swing in term of viewership and live event attendance and following Saturday's Money In The Bank premium live event WWE executives reportedly received an internal memo touting the success of the PPV.

Fightful Select reveals that the memo was touting the following highlights:

- Saturday’s MITB event was the most-viewed Money In the Bank event in history

- Saturday’s show from the MGM Grand Garden Arena drew the second-highest gate in Money In the Bank history

- Merchandise sales were up 95% from the 2021 Money In the Bank event, which is the highest in event history

WWE Currently Benefiting From Increased Interest

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the increasing interest in WWE of late, something that can't be said of A [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 05, 2022 08:57AM


