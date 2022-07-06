ECW Photographer James Francis "Quigs" Quigley IV Passes Away Aged 48

Former ECW photographer, James Francis "Quigs" Quigley IV has reportedly passed away, according to PWInsider. Quigley was just 48 years old and passed following a battle with cancer. Quigley was the official photographer for ECWWrestling.com.

Dave Scherer of PWInsider has posted a heartfelt tribute, which can be read here.

WNS sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of James Francis Quigley.