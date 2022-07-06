WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
ECW Photographer James Francis "Quigs" Quigley IV Passes Away Aged 48

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 06, 2022

ECW Photographer James Francis "Quigs" Quigley IV Passes Away Aged 48

Former ECW photographer, James Francis "Quigs" Quigley IV has reportedly passed away, according to PWInsider. Quigley was just 48 years old and passed following a battle with cancer. Quigley was the official photographer for ECWWrestling.com.

Dave Scherer of PWInsider has posted a heartfelt tribute, which can be read here.

WNS sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of James Francis Quigley.


Tags: #wwe #ecw #james francis quigley #quigs

