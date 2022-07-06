New Date Scheduled For Jeff Hardy Arraignment & Bond Hearing

A new court date has been set for AEW star Jeff Hardy’s arraignment and bond hearing following his recent DUI arrest. The former WWE Superstar was arrested on June 13 in Volusia, Florida.

It was first reported that Hardy's official arraignment and bond hearing would take place on July 5, this has now been scheduled for August 2 in Volusia County, Florida, according to Wrestling Inc. The report does note it is unclear if the July 5 hearing went head.

Hardy pleaded "not guilty" for his DUI charge on June 28.

Read more on this story: