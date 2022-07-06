WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Date Scheduled For Jeff Hardy Arraignment & Bond Hearing

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 06, 2022

A new court date has been set for AEW star Jeff Hardy’s arraignment and bond hearing following his recent DUI arrest. The former WWE Superstar was arrested on June 13 in Volusia, Florida. 

It was first reported that Hardy's official arraignment and bond hearing would take place on July 5, this has now been scheduled for August 2 in Volusia County, Florida, according to Wrestling Inc. The report does note it is unclear if the July 5 hearing went head.

Hardy pleaded "not guilty" for his DUI charge on June 28.

Jeff Hardy Pleads Not Guilty In DUI Charge

PWInsider is reporting that Jeff Hardy is pleading not guilty to his DUI charge. The report reads: “Court records indicate that Je [...]

— Guy Incognito Jun 30, 2022 07:30PM


Tags: #aew #jeff hardy

