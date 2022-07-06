WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Tony Khan Confirms Santana Suffered a Knee Injury During Blood & Guts Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 06, 2022

Tony Khan Confirms Santana Suffered a Knee Injury During Blood & Guts Match

During today’s Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed Santana suffered a knee injury during the Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite last week. Check out an excerpt from the interview below:

"I haven’t talked much publicly about it. He is injured and it’s unfortunate. Obviously, it’s a very dangerous match and going into it, we knew injuries were a possibility. Santana is a great pro wrestler and part of a great tag team with Ortiz. We really value him. I did speak to him after, I know he’s injured, we’re going to stand by Santana and support him through the injury and do what we can. It’s the right thing to do. Hopefully, it won’t too long, but it could be a relatively long injury. It could be a while that Santana is out, but we’re here for whatever he needs. It’s unfortunate that the Blood & Guts match does come with injuries. It’s a knee injury that he suffered. Hopefully, he’ll be back, relatively soon."

Read more AEW news:

Tony Khan Comments On Dream AEW Vs WWE Supershow

Tony Khan has addressed the possibility of WWE and AEW working together for a future event following the success of AEW's partnership with N [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 05, 2022 04:04PM

 
Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #santana #tony khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77294/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π