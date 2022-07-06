Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley Defends On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 06, 2022

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from the Blue Cross Arena at The War Memorial in Rochester, New York.

The show will feature Jon Moxley’s first Interim AEW World Title defense against Brody King. Below is the announced card for the show:

- Christian Cage and Luchasaurus to appear

- Toni Storm and AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose

- Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. The Butcher and The Blade

- AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky defends against Wardlow in a Street Fight

- Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Brody King

Read more AEW news: