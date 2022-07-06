"Race To The Chase" Tournament Announced To Determine NWA 74 PPV Main Event

NWA has announced a "Race To The Chase" tournament to determine the new #1 contender to NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch.

The announcement was made by owner Billy Corgan, who revealed the tournament will determine the main event of the NWA 74th Anniversary pay-per-view.

The following three matches have been announced with more to come:

- Brian Myers vs. The Pope

- Chris Adonis vs. Thom Latimer

- Nick Aldis vs. Tim Storm

NWA 74 will take place at Chase Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri, on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28.