WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

"Race To The Chase" Tournament Announced To Determine NWA 74 PPV Main Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 06, 2022

"Race To The Chase" Tournament Announced To Determine NWA 74 PPV Main Event

NWA has announced a "Race To The Chase" tournament to determine the new #1 contender to NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch.

The announcement was made by owner Billy Corgan, who revealed the tournament will determine the main event of the NWA 74th Anniversary pay-per-view.

The following three matches have been announced with more to come:

- Brian Myers vs. The Pope
- Chris Adonis vs. Thom Latimer
- Nick Aldis vs. Tim Storm

NWA 74 will take place at Chase Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri, on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28.


Tags: #nwa #nwa 74 #trevor murdoch

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77291/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π