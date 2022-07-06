Cody Rhodes Promotes Dusty Rhodes Foundation & AEW Stars At Starrcast

Cody Rhodes took to Twitter recently to promote The Dusty Rhodes Foundation's work with Starrcast later this month.
The promotional tweet features promo shots for AEW stars Ten, QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Ricky Starks.
Check out the tweet below.
My Mom & Sister will be bringing something special to @StarrcastEvents w/The Dusty Rhodes Foundation! (More info coming this week)— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 5, 2022
We’ve got a GREAT series of meet/greets 📸 supporting the foundation. 7/30 @Pres10Vance @QTMarshall @AaronSoloAEW & Buttercup, 7/31 @starkmanjones pic.twitter.com/0kjFjAedZD
