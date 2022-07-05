WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
JD McDonagh Debuts During WWE NXT 2.0 Great American Bash

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 05, 2022

Tonight's NXT 2.0 Great American Bash main event saw Cameron Grimes challenged NXT 2.0 Champion Bron Breakker

Breakker won the match with a spear and got a pinfall victory to retain his NXT 2.0 Championship. However, it was events after the match that have viewers talking. Following the match, Breakker was attacked by a debuting JD McDonagh (Jordan Devlin) who put the champ through a picnic table!

Tags: #wwe #nxt #great american bash #jd mcdonagh #bron breakker #jordan devlin

