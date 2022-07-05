JD McDonagh Debuts During WWE NXT 2.0 Great American Bash

Tonight's NXT 2.0 Great American Bash main event saw Cameron Grimes challenged NXT 2.0 Champion Bron Breakker
Breakker won the match with a spear and got a pinfall victory to retain his NXT 2.0 Championship. However, it was events after the match that have viewers talking. Following the match, Breakker was attacked by a debuting JD McDonagh (Jordan Devlin) who put the champ through a picnic table!
JD McDonagh!? 😲— WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2022
The "necessary evil" just sent @bronbreakkerwwe a message he won't soon forget. #NXTGAB #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/IVVkoOzivE
