New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned At Great American Bash

During Tuesday's NXT 2.0 Great American Bash new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions were crowned in the opening match of the broadcast. Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez defeated Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne to win the titles. Perez won the match via pinfall with her Pop Rocks finisher.

This is Jade and Perez’s first titles in NXT 2.0.