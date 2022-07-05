New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned At Great American Bash

During Tuesday's NXT 2.0 Great American Bash new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions were crowned in the opening match of the broadcast. Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez defeated Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne to win the titles. Perez won the match via pinfall with her Pop Rocks finisher.
This is Jade and Perez’s first titles in NXT 2.0.
Is it @CoraJadeWWE and @roxanne_wwe's night?#WWENXT #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/GwM3L1TOz3— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 6, 2022
Will the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles remain Toxic?#NXTGAB #WWENXT @gigidolin_wwe @jacyjaynewwe pic.twitter.com/Yg3lu2Vcux— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 6, 2022
Not this time @WWE_MandyRose!— WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2022
Can @CoraJadeWWE & @roxanne_wwe defeat the two-time champions? #NXTGAB #WomensTagTitles#WWENXT @gigidolin_wwe @jacyjaynewwe pic.twitter.com/pKPIusH994
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com