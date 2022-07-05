WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned At Great American Bash

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 05, 2022

During Tuesday's NXT 2.0 Great American Bash new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions were crowned in the opening match of the broadcast. Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez defeated Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne to win the titles. Perez won the match via pinfall with her Pop Rocks finisher.

This is Jade and Perez’s first titles in NXT 2.0.

 

