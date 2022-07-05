Tony Khan Comments On Dream AEW Vs WWE Supershow

Tony Khan has addressed the possibility of WWE and AEW working together for a future event following the success of AEW's partnership with NJPW. Khan told The Ringer’s “The Masked Man Show, “I’m not sure that’s going to happen but I would be open to talking about that kind of thing,” adding, “It’s not crazy, but it’s a bold prediction, sir.” Check out some more highlights from the interview below. Check out more excerpts from the interview below:

On the notorious “booking sheet” he was spotted holding while on the sideline for a Jacksonville Jaguars game in 2021:

"What became the falls count anywhere trios match, there was a singles match with Christian Cage and Adam Cole that we ended up having. “Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson certainly became a match that we had at Revolution and then a long-term direction for the company, but we weren’t able to have that match because Jon needed to get better and needed to go to treatment and was away from the company for many weeks. Now he’s doing the best work of his career.” “At the end of last year, it’s crazy to think that Chris Jericho was out with a blood clot and was actually stuck in England and couldn’t fly back,” Khan continued, “And it ended up being the best thing that’s ever happened to Chris’ career and one of the best things that happened in AEW, because Chris came back better than ever and looking better than ever … We’ve never seen this Jericho in AEW, which is scary.”

On plans for the new AEW All-Atlantic Championship currently held by PAC:

“PAC is going back to England, he’s back in England now. And he is going to defend the title internationally … It’s a traveling championship, because the champions of AEW, because of TV commitments, all the other champions we really have booked here through the year, let’s have a champion that can go defend the title. Thunder Rosa has also talked about defending the Women’s World Championship abroad, which I’m open to also.”

